Sephora’s First-Ever Sephorathon Sale Is HERE

Nope, it's not a typo: Sephora is blessing us with another major sale following fall's Rouge event and last weekend's epic Cyber bonanza. Sure, this might be the point where you can hear the faint sound of your wallet weeping — but, hey, when the savings are this good it would be criminal to miss out. And if you're starting your gift-shopping now, it's an exceptional excuse to score a good deal on top products. Below, find a full outline of all the dates, details, and promo codes you need to know to shop this major sale like a true Sephora whisperer.
Week One: Up To $25 Off
Starting today, December 3, the inaugural Sephorathon is officially on. What that actually means: For all of December, Sephora will be offering four weeks' worth of limited-time deals over the course of the month, sprinkled with exclusive sweepstakes, new drops, and more. First up, Beauty Insiders can use promo code 2020SAVE until December 9 for a one-time coupon for up to $25 off your order of $75+. (Insiders get $15 off, VIB get $20, and Rouge get $25.) A handful of brands including The Ordinary and Dyson are excluded from the promo, FYI.
Week Two: Up To 4X Sephora Points
Next up, there's the Point Multiplier Event, which runs from December 10 — 16. This is another tiered promo where Insiders earn double points, VIB triple, and Rouge 4X with promo code BIGPOINTS. (Reminder: Points can be exchanged for beauty freebies and credit towards future purchases.)
Week Three: Up To $100 Free Gift Card
As we enter the second half of the month, things start to get extra fun: On Saturday, December 19, Beauty Insider members will have the chance to win an eGift Card of either $100 or $10, in-store or online, no purchase required to enter. (100 winners will get $10 gift cards, while one lucky recipient will walk away with the $100.)
Another exciting thing happening: Maison Margiela will be unveiling its newest scent, which you can shop on the 17th — an excellent last-minute gift idea, if we say so ourselves.
Week Four: Extra 20% Off Sale
For the grand finale, Beauty Insider members will be able to take an extra 20% off all sale items. (!) VIB and Rouge will get early access to shop with code SAVEFIRST during the dates of December 20 to the 25th; from the 26th through January 1, 2021, Insiders can shop with code MAJORSALE.
We know that was um, a lot of info to handle, so be sure to refer to Sephora's sale landing page to mark your calendars for each week's fleeting promotion.
