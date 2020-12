15 Shows To Watch After The Undoing — Especially If You Hated That Twist

After six enthralling episodes, The Undoing has come to a screeching halt with its Nov. 29 finale. Since the Nicole Kidman drama was a limited series based on a book with a pretty definitive ending, there's no second season to look forward to. (Unless it pulls a Big Little Lies, and for the love of god please don't.) But as disappointed as many fans were with the ending of The Undoing , there was a special something that kept us all hanging on for all six episodes. And that special something can be found in a multitude of other TV shows, we promise.