Cheap Body Scrubs Are The Most Affordable TikTok Beauty Trend

In the world of TikTok, there are a handful of key shower staples — and body scrub is one of them. In just about every shower routine clip, you'll find a variety of body washes, butters, and oils, but the same few scrubs appear in nearly every lineup for a good reason. Body scrubs are considered the unsung heroes of the shower routine: Experts say scrubs help buff off dead skin that soap and water wouldn't remove otherwise.
Dove dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, says that all scrubs aren't created equally, so it's essential to pick one with nourishing ingredients. "I like exfoliators that are coupled with moisturizers so that your skin remains healthy and nourished as you buff away the 50 million dead skin cells that we lose daily," Dr. Gohara explains. "I always advise my patients to start slowly and use an exfoliator once weekly, then gradually work your way up to more frequent use."
Ahead, we rounded up the viral scrubs on TikTok worth spending your money on, so you can add to your cart and your shower caddy to see what all the hype is about.
