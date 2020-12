Leakes not liking the offer she was given is clearly what made the decision for her, but season 12 had already showed her in a lesser role and highlighted her frustrations with the show. Leakes was not in the first two episodes of the season , because of contract negotiations. Then, during a scene where Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey were trying to get Leakes to makeup with Kenya Moore, Leakes walked out . She was barely getting along with anyone during the season, and was seen as being on an apology tour with her cast mates. She and former BFF Bailey weren't able to fully mend their relationship. Finally, Leakes left twice during the virtual reunion, not returning after the second time . Season 12 kind of felt like a last chance for Leakes to be full-time, and however the negotiations went, that ended up being the case.