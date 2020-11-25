We know your holiday gifting list is long and your bookmarked Black Friday roundup page is probably even longer — but you're going to want to add another sale to the mix: Buffy is knocking off 20% on every. single. thing. That's right, everything. Their motto is, "Home Goods For The Home Planet," and considering the product selection, they're doing a great job at providing comfort lovers with bedding that won't make the Earth squeal in objection. The Buffy team says: "We're on a mission to help you live comfortably — without making our planet uncomfortable. That’s why we use earth-friendly fabrics and manufacturing methods to create more sustainable products, from the first sketch to the last stitch and beyond." And boy, do they. With the top-rated Buffy Cloud Comforter at just $103, the coveted Cloud Pillows (they have a 4.8 star rating) below $50 for the first time ever, and duvet inserts to mattress protectors available for affordable prices, there's plenty to get pumped about (including the wide variety of pretty hues to choose from), we're prepping our wallets, scratching names off our lists and turning off the snooze button.
The Buffy Breeze is a eucalyptus-filled, temperature-regulating comforter is designed to help you cool down as you sleep. Featuring a wave stitch pattern and natural resistance to dust, mites, and mold, the top-rated and bestselling comforter is super soft to the touch and just lightweight enough for cuddling. Many sleepers in warmer climates champion this option: "I LOVE the Breeze. It’s light and very breathable. Living in Texas, it is perfect for this climate. I highly suggest this comforter," with other claiming it's so perfect they don't want to get up, "I live in my bed now."
Shop the Buffy Breeze Comforter
With over 20,897 positive reviews, it's no secret that Buffy's coveted Cloud Comforter is aptly named after its cloud-like softness. Filled with layers of eco-friendly recycled fibers, it gives you that snuggled up feeling whether you're sleeping alone or not. Covered in super-soft eucalyptus, it's the lightest weight comforter ideal for sweaty sleepers with added breathability. If you need more convincing, just take a look at the latest review: "Thinking about buying the Buffy Cloud comforter? My advice: do it ASAP. This product is more than a blanket—it’s an invitation into a life of luxury and sweet sweet dreams."
A mattress protector is essential, but Buffy's Plushy goes the extra mile with layers of 100% recycled fiber and smell-good eucalyptus fabric that adds a bit of extra bounce to your bedroom setup. The recycled elastic makes sure it stays snug around your mattress, while the stitched pattern keeps all the cozy insides in place. Each mattress protector recycles approximately 16 plastic bottles. It comes in every size, even a California king, much to reviewers' delight. "Been a Buffy fan since I got my cloud comforter last year, and the plushy mattress protector is the icing on the cake for the new mattress I just got. I sleep better at night knowing it's made from eco-friendly materials that help reduce plastic floating around in the world. Worth it."
Available in both king and standard versions, Buffy's Eucalyptus Pillowcases (which come in a set-of-two) promises to keep you chill and cool as you smack the snooze button a few more times. They're designed to get softer with every wash, while the natural fabrics are also naturally resistant to dust, mites, and mold. What could be better? According to this fan, they're everything and more: "The closest thing I can compare it to is the feeling of freshly shaven legs rubbing against each other."
For the same cloud-like softness as the Cloud Comforter, opt for the Cloud Pillows — a set of two or four dreamy cushions ideal for every type of sleeper. Available in varying levels of firmness, these pillows are soft, yet supportive and suitable for most sleeping positions. (Even if you toss and turn all night.) Fans claim they're the, "best pillows they've ever purchased," and that they, "have the perfect amount of squish!"
Along with the bestselling products above, you will discover the Soft Hemp Pillowcases at just $47, the Hemp Duvet Cover for a steal at $159, and the Eucalyptus Duvet Cover for just $103. Shop every single discounted Buffy item below and embrace a dream-like slumber every night.
