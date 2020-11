For those who may be unfamiliar with Violet Grey's mission, the beauty shop puts a focus on products and brands that abide by the Violet Code . To earn the stamp of approval, they must be tested and approved by a legitimate board of dermatologists, estheticians, hairstylists, makeup artists, celebrities, and more. Thus, the products that meet the code's requirements are rather rare finds. But the site also features other well-known beauty pieces like Bioderma's micellar water, the Beautyblender, and under-the-radar finds.