Happily, we’re more than ready to shake off that heavy energy we’ve all been shouldering lately. On Saturday, imaginative Neptune stations direct in sensitive Pisces. While the planet of dreams and illusions was moving in reverse, we were exposed to some harsh realities that needed facing. But as Neptune changes course, we’re treated to a sense of whimsy and a burst of creativity. We can enjoy, but should continue to stay present and keep these essential lessons we learned close to our hearts. Social Mercury forms a sextile with lucky Jupiter on Saturday, furthering the sense of ease we feel and creating an optimistic atmosphere. We’re in the mood to help others succeed, making it the perfect transit to try to make headway on a personal passion project, or to reach out to friends and family.