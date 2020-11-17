The Most Worth-It Deals From Wayfair’s BIG Black Friday Sale

Not buying home goods on sale for the remainder of November is officially a missed opportunity –– especially if you're shopping at Wayfair. For the next 10 days leading up to Black Friday, the mega-home-goods hub is dishing out early access discounts up to 80% off. While there are still sure to be even steeper price-cuts come Black Friday (bookmark and click back on November 27), your big wish-listed home buy might already be on sale.
Ahead, find a curated deal list of only the most hyped, most carted, and most worth it Wayfair goods that are currently socking its virtual-sale shelves. There are markdowns on bestsellers like Kelly Clarkson's velvet office chair, coveted Le Creuset kitchenware, the internet's favorite $20 pillow, and much more. Click on to complete the impossible — aka getting your Black-Friday-holiday shopping done before that Turkey even hits the table.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.