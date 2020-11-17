Hulu Is Increasing Its Prices Come December & People Are Pissed

the way i just got that email about @hulu raising their prices for Live TV … again.— Denver (@_JustDenver) November 16, 2020
it started at $50, then JUST went to $60 a few months ago, and now it’s going to $70.
i’m thiiiis close to going back to cable because y’all are trippin. hard.
Price history for Hulu Live TV:— scott y (@foolintherain) November 16, 2020
5/2017: $40
1/2019: $45
12/2019: $55
12/2020: $65
Ad in the cost of internet unbundled from traditional cable service, is cord cutting any cheaper? And their “on demand” content is riddled with incomplete or missing seasons!#hulu
Bruuhhhh lmao. I’m paying less for ATT TV and internet than I would be for a Hulu live tv subscription and internet service. https://t.co/RDjWFKwhPH— TJ (@TJEsco8) November 17, 2020
in 2 years hulu + live TV has raised its price from $45 a month to $65 a month with no changes to it’s live TV offerings.. #howsway pic.twitter.com/83M9Z30Ppn— dk (@kandane3) November 16, 2020
With Hulu Live and Netflix price increases, this “cut the cord” mantra is starting to make me want to duct tape it back together.— Torrie R. (@noTORRIEus) November 16, 2020