“I feel guilty for the time I spend away from my daughter,” one survey participant said. “The flexibility to work fewer hours is awesome, but full-time roles need to be restructured to be part-time or the workload and guilt for not being able to do it all persists,” said another. One woman responded, “I work for an Executive Board made up entirely of men, all of whom are married fathers. They are somewhat understanding but it's obvious that their wives are handling the majority of the remote schooling/ parenting responsibilities, allowing them to focus on work. So they don't really understand how hard this is.”