The Crown’s fictionalized version of Nerissa and Katherine's story finds Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham-Carter) and Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) looking for answers about their cousins’ whereabouts, as both were told long ago that Nerissa and Katherine had passed away. But for the most part, the story centers more on Margaret and how she is affected by the news that they were not in fact dead, but hidden away at a mental hospital. This revelation confirms to the recently demoted royal that her family is made up of cruel, callous people — and that she was not the only one affected by their choices. The series does not go into much more detail about the hidden sisters, but the neglect of both women is more than motivation for Margaret: it's a dark mark on the real royals' history.