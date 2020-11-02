How To Eat For Free On Election Day

It's been a long, stressful, and utterly depressing four years, but we've finally made it. Tomorrow is Election Day. Though change could finally be coming, we're not in the clear. November 3 is bound to be a day of doomscrolling and news-watching. You may also be spending quite a bit of time waiting in line to vote or even working the polls. Needless to say, most of us will be pretty busy with civic duties and panic attacks, but thankfully, several brands have us covered on free food and drinks that will help us power through.
Below, we've rounded up the best Election Day freebies and deal for both voters and poll workers. Go forth and make yourself heard, then treat yourself for free.
Ben & Jerry's
Get a free waffle cone upgrades at participating Scoop Shops when you pledge to vote for justice.
Pledge to vote for justice and we’ll upgrade you to a waffle cone, on us! Whether you’re digging into NEW Justice ReMix’d or another one of your chunky, swirly faves, we’ll see you at the Scoop Shop and then we’ll see you at the polls! Find your shop now: https://t.co/zt1tEUzzkh pic.twitter.com/zbCIfMdi0p— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 15, 2020
Bobo's
If you voted, you can complete this form with your information and Bobo's will mail you a coupon for one free bar anywhere the brand is sold. This includes Kroger stores, Albertsons/Safeway, Whole Foods, Walgreens, and more.
Boston Market
Get a free slider from 9 p.m. to close at all locations nationwide on Election Day.
CAVA
Chop't
Badged poll workers can get one free entree, up to a $15 value. To redeem Chopt's in-store Election Day offer, simply show proof that you are working the polls at any Chopt locations.
Enlightened
From October 21 to November 3, Enlightened is donating 50% of online profits to Rock The Vote. Additionally, if you mention the word "vote" on your Instagram story and tag @eatenlightened on Election Day, the brand will send you a free ice cream coupon while supplies last. The offer ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on November 3. Enlightened will also randomly select one lucky person to win a year's worth of desserts.
GrubHub
Diners can access exclusive Perks on Election Day from select restaurant partners. Here are the offers:
7-Eleven: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more
Applebee's: Free delivery on orders of $20 or more
Boston Market: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more
Bar Louie: Free delivery on orders of $25 or more
Bubbakoo's Burritos: $2 off orders of $15 or more
BurgerFi: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more
Burger King: $3 off on orders of $18 or more
California Pizza Kitchen: $10 off on orders of $30 or more
Clean Juice: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more
Del Taco: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more
Dickey's Barbecue Pit: $10 off on orders of $25 or more
Dog Haus: $3 off on orders of $15 or more
Freshii: $5 off on orders of $20 or more
Haagen Dazs: Free delivery on orders of $25 or more
Hooters: $10 off on orders of $40 or more
Jersey Mike's: Free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more
JINYA: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more
Luna Grill: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more
Macaroni Grill: Free delivery on orders of $10 or more
On the Border: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more
PF Chang's: $10 off on orders for new diners
Pret-a-Manger: $5 off on orders of $15 or more
Red Lobster: Free delivery on orders of $25 or more
Rubio's: Free delivery on orders of $20 or more
Sobol: $5 off on orders of $15 or more
Sullivan's: Free delivery on orders of $10 or more
Wokcano: Free delivery on orders of $20 or more
Wow Bao: $5 off on orders of $20 or more
Krispy Kreme
On Election Day, all guests can get a free Original Glazed Doughnut.
On #ElectionDay, Nov. 3, anyone who visits a U.S. shop is in for a sweet treat! Get a FREE #OriginalGlazed #doughnut in honor of DOUGHmocracy! ⭐🦅🇺🇸🍩 #KrispyKreme— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 1, 2020
Participating US shops only, while supplies last. All info here https://t.co/N3i548Dxd0 pic.twitter.com/duMY9CkT2q
McDonald's
Before heading to the polls, try one of McDonald's new pastry items for free on Tuesday. According to USA Today, you can get a free apple fritter, blueberry muffin, or cinnamon roll with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through the McDonald's app. The offer runs through November 9 and can be redeemed once per day so you can continue to celebrate or commiserate after the election.
Natural Grocers
This Colorado-based natural and organic grocery retailer is hosting a "Post-Election Promo" from November 5 through 7. Customers can get one free chocolate bar during the three days. To get your free chocolate, you must be a member of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program. Sign up by texting "organic" to 41411 or visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/join. Natural Grocers will also be having sales on pasture-based and humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Snack Packs, as well as offering 20% off select self-care essentials from the Supplement and Body Care departments. Additionally, customers can fill out sweepstakes at their local store for even more giveaways.
Pizza to the Polls
This nonprofit delivers pizza to long voting lines around the country. This year, Pizza to the Polls and Uber Eats have teamed up with Shake Shack, Milk Bar, and more in select cities. You can send reports of long lines on Pizza to the Polls' website, and it will send in "delicious reinforcements."
Seamless
Chobani and Seamless joined forces to give up to 1,000 New York City poll workers $40 to use towards their next Seamless meal after working the polls. NYC poll workers can visit perksforpollworkers.com, enter their email, and submit a photo of their official NYC poll worker badge to get their exclusive perk. Once the submission is validated, poll workers will receive a code that can be redeemed with Seamless. They will be able to redeem their code between October 28 to November 11, 2020.
Shake Shack
Badged poll workers can stop by any Shake Shack between November 1 through 3 to grab a free burger as a thank you.
Tim Horton's
Tim Horton's Rewards Members can enjoy a free Dark Roast from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. eastern starting on November 1 and running through November 8. Get through election night with this deal.
Uno Pizzeria & Grill
Vote to decide which new pizza will make it onto Uno's menu, and you'll get a free pizza with your next purchase of a pizza of equal or greater value.
Wawa
Wawa's Free Coffee Tuesdays start on Election Day. The chain is giving out Free coffee every Tuesday to its Wawa Rewards Members through December. Just look for the Free Coffee Bonus Reward every week in your account or on the Wawa App.