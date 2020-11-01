Sometimes it’s better to leave things unsaid. We may have to bite our tongues on Sunday when a retrograde Mercury forms a square against rule-making Saturn. It’ll be work to collect our thoughts as these planets clash, but worth it to avoid any misunderstandings.
We’re ready to get things moving in the right direction again on Tuesday, as Mercury stations direct in social Libra. We’ll welcome the clarity and ease — but we’ll still have to be careful with our words and avoid jumping into new projects until November 19, when Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow or retroshade concludes.
On Tuesday, flirtatious Venus creates a challenging quincunx with dynamic Uranus. We’ll be drawn to excitement — verging on drama. We’ll have to be on the lookout for people who may not have your best interests at heart, and be wary of our own tendency to push out loved ones away. The transit offers us an opportunity to practice talking through our feelings and allowing ourselves to become more flexible.
A forward-moving Mercury forms a square against Saturn for the second time this week on Friday. We’ll have to take what we learned on Sunday, during the first passing of this transit, and work to become more mindful of our impact on others.
We’re pulled between our egos and our ambitions on Saturday, when the Sun makes a quincunx with fiery Mars. Translation: What we think we want isn’t what we need. The true key to fulfillment during this transit is by focusing on how we can help out others.