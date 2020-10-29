The Masked Singer Mushroom Has To Be One Of These 3 Singers

We could watch history repeat itself on The Masked Singer season 4. Last season, Night Angel was introduced in Group C and quickly became the one to watch. Well, The Masked Singer's Mushroom just made their debut in the final group and they delivered an equally impressive, showstopping performance. The panel immediately labeled them as a front runner, but they all struggled to pin down even a single guess. Mushroom’s voice is so distinct and clear yet he is one of the most challenging musicians to guess this season. Since the panel was so off, let’s see if we can do a better job sifting through these complex clues...
Pharrell Williams
The panel guessed three R&B singers who could be behind the mask: Usher, Donald Glover, and Frank Ocean. However, I think there is another major musician who dabbles in R&B and could also be Mushroom: Pharrell Williams. His song “Happy” proves he has a strong falsetto that could compare to Mushroom’s breathtaking performance of Maxwell’s "Woman’s World."
One standout moment in the clue package that none of the panelists noticed was a giant brown hat. The accessory almost perfectly matched the showpiece Williams wore to the 2014 Grammys. He followed up that controversial fashion choice by sporting the same headgear in multiple colors. He also experiments with his fashion, so Mushroom’s extravagant costume is definitely something Williams would wear.
The clue package was overflowing with Hamilton references. I already think Serpent is someone from the hit Broadway musical, so I highly doubt that another cast member is on this season. The Masked Singer is trying to misdirect us. However, Williams does have a loose connection to the play. Hamilton’s musical director Alex Lacamoire said in a 2015 interview with Vulture that he originally intended for the Act 1 song “The Schuyler Sisters” to resemble a Pharrell and Daft Punk track.
Another clue that somewhat links to Williams’ career was the clip of Mushroom singing on a stage in the package. Panelist Ken Jeong noted that it looked like the Star Search stage. Williams was not on that reality competition show, but he did step in to be a judge on The Voice for four seasons. Mushroom also said he was “able to rise up and help others grow.” The Voice is all about accomplished singers helping aspiring artists get better. And Williams is a major music producer who's worked with countless other artists.
Mushroom’s quiet confidence on stage aligns with Williams' demeanor. But I’ll need more clues next week to really be convinced the “Happy” singer is masquerading as the fungus.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter is my strongest and most obvious guess, so I was a little surprised that his name did not pop up during this episode. Mushroom is so elegant that I would have suggested Porter without hearing their voice. But now that I have seen Mushroom perform, I am more confident about this theory.
There was a scene in the clue package with a bunch of random items thrown together. One object that stood out was a hot dog stand. In 2004, Porter played one of the main characters in a Pittsburgh production of Topdog/Underdog. Porter has been in multiple plays but this one would be particularly special because he was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That could explain why certain show was referenced in the clue package.
The massive brown hat could also connect to Porter. Like Williams, Porter makes a fashion statement every time he steps on a red carpet. While he did not wear this exact hat, he rocked a motorized blue lampshade hat at the Grammys earlier this year. He has a bold sense of fashion and has worn designs similar to Mushroom’s silhouette.
Hamilton is actually one of the few musicals Porter did not have a role in but he still has ties to the cast. So, the clues could apply to him. He released an album in 2017 titled Billy Porter Presents the Soul of Richard Rodgers. The record featured multiple Tony and Grammy winners including Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., and Christopher Jackson. Also, the Hamilton clues could just be a sign that Mushroom is a Broadway star. Porter won a Tony award in 2013 for Best Actor for one of his biggest roles as Lola in Kinky Boots.
Jeong thought Mushroom was Usher because of the Star Search hint. Well, Porter also competed on the show and actually walked away with the title of best male vocalist in 1992. This fun fact is not widely known so The Masked Singer likely snuck it in the package and predicted the panel would not link it to Porter.
Like most of the incredibly talented musicians on this show, the most compelling evidence about Mushroom’s identity is his voice. Porter has the same effortless, strong falsetto as Mushroom. His gliding hand mannerisms also mirror Porter’s movements on stage. Unless Mushroom’s voice drastically changes for his next performance, I am going to stick with this theory.
Tituss Burgess
Okay, so my Tituss Burgess guess is a bit of a stretch. But stay with me because some clues make the actor and singer a plausible option.
Mushroom alluded to Hamilton constantly during his clue package. He asked, “How does a mushroom grow up to be a hero and a scholar?” He then called himself “young scrappy fungi” and spoke about rising up. These are all playful references to lines in Hamilton songs. Burgess currently works with well-known members of the Hamilton cast. He plays a character in a musical cartoon show called Central Park and his co-stars are Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.
Toward the end of the clue package, Mushroom said he kept “growing and grinding” until he achieved his dreams. Burgess has performed in multiple Broadway productions in his career, but his breakout role came in 2015 playing Titus Andromedon in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The “grinding” could refer to the parts he played before becoming a household name.
Finally, Burgess is one of the few men who could execute the high notes Mushroom hit. Burgess comes from a musical theatre background and has released albums. He also has a four octave vocal range and Nicole Scherzinger noted that Mushroom seemed like his first performance just scratched the surface of his talent. Regardless of whether Williams, Porter, Burgess or someone else is behind the mask, I expect Mushroom to be on this season for a long time.