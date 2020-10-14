The Masked Singer’s design team and art department are why the reality competition series is known for being the most unusual show on television. Every year the costumes improve and somehow become more outrageous, but this season the designs are straddling the line between strange and scary.
Although we still haven’t met Group C yet for some inexplicable reason), the show has already introduced a few wild, head-scratching, and fancy costumes. (After carefully examining every costume, it is clear to me that crazy eyes must have been a theme for this season.) All 16 creations are not necessarily nightmare material but there are quite multiple costumes that are definitely creepy enough to blend seamlessly into a haunted house. On the other side of the spectrum are costumes that would land you a unanimously-voted best dressed prize at any holiday party.
In honor of October, Halloween, and scary movies, I have ranked all of this season’s costumes ranging from those that make my skin crawl to those that I want a replica of immediately when the finale airs. The designs that left me feeling disappointed landed somewhere in the middle. I also included the most frightening or chic detail on each costume.