The Bachelorette‘s Dale Moss Has A Questionable Modeling Past

Moss is most widely known for being — well — hot. Bachelorette Clare Crawley literally looks like she wants to eat his face off every time they want to have a conversation, which makes sense, because it's frankly ridiculous how objectively good-looking he is. It therefore isn't much of a shock that the 32-year-old former football player is a model with Wilhelmina International, but what might surprise you is that he used to model for none other than iconic brand Party City.