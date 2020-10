Meet Borat’s Daughter, Maria Bakalova — The Woman At The Center Of The Giuliani Scandal

There are few people who can match Cohen's flair for the hilariously uncomfortable, but Bakalova, despite being a relative newcomer, seems to keep up. According to IMDB , she was born in Burgas, Bulgaria in 1996 and has been acting since she was six-years-old. She studied at the National School of Arts in Burgas where she majored in acting for drama theater, and later attended the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts in Sofia. She's appeared in a few Bulgarian films, including 2018’s Transgression and 2020’s Last Call. In the closing credits of Borat 2, Bakalova is "introduced" and billed right under Cohen.