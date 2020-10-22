CVS Is Having A Major Sale In The Beauty Aisle

Depending on how you've been processing the last several months, 2020 may have been the year you went from wearing makeup every day to questioning if you still know how to do a cat eye. But just because we've spent the majority of the year at home with zero social obligations doesn't mean we can't still have fun with our makeup — especially when we're getting a serious deal.
For the first time ever, CVS is holding a month-long sale on select cosmetics, skin-care, wellness, and hair-care products. Every top drugstore beauty product is being price-chopped, so if that isn't a sign to mix things up and refresh your makeup bag, we don't know what is.
From October 25 through November 21, the CVS Beauty Don't Stop Event is offering nationwide deals on cult-classic beauty brands, like CoverGirl and L'Oréal Paris, to trendy TikTok labels, like NYX and Pixi. Also included in the sale are CVS-exclusive brands Poparazzi and GSQ by Glamsquad, with killer BOGO offers. The deals are happening on a weekly rotation, so we recommend scoping out the entire sale in advance so you don't miss out on your favorites.
The event covers an expansive range of products, but we've already got our eyes on a few things we plan to shop. Thanks to TikTok (and tiredness), we'll be grabbing the Pixi depuffing eye patches, which hit the sale section next week, along with select NYX lip products, which will be two for $11.98. Restock your favorite drugstore mascara, be it Covergirl Lashblast or Maybelline Great Lash — both tubes will be on super sale. With the seasons changing and the days getting shorter, this might be a good time to stock up on a beauty multivitamin, too.
Those are just the highlights we’ve spotted so far, but you'll find many more in store and online starting next week. You could even optimize your outing: Schedule a flu shot, then treat yourself to some new makeup and skin-care products. It's really a win-win.
