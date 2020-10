If you want to be spooked this Halloween, but not be too scared in a gory horror movie way, there is a brand new film for you. Rebecca — streaming on Netflix now — is an adaptation of the 1938 gothic novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier . It's about a woman (Lily James) who marries a wealthy man (Armie Hammer) and moves to his huge English estate, only to find out that everyone she encounters is obsessed with his dead wife, Rebecca. This includes the head maid (Kristin Scott Thomas) who is consumed by Rebecca to the point that she plots revenge on the new lady of the house.