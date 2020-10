Following the trial, Rennie Davis’ (Alex Sharp) life went in some pretty interesting directions. The first notable thing is that he became friends with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, and joined forces with them when it came to speaking out against the Vietnam War, according to an interview with the Guardian. He also became a follower of the Indian guru Maharaj Ji , who led the Divine Light Mission, as reported by the New York Times in 1973. Then, he became a venture capitalist and also founded the Foundation for a New Humanity . His thoughts on money aren’t typical. As he wrote in Forbes , “To me money… is a psychological construct.” Davis, who is now 80, told the Guardian of The Trial of the Chicago 7, “There are some things that I wouldn’t agree with how Sorkin has characterized certain figures in the trial, myself included. But the impact of the movie is there and I certainly endorse and support it.”