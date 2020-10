I’m A Plus-Size, Iranian-American Actress, But I Don’t Want That To Be My Headline

This is my favorite space to live in, and the one I try to reside in most often. My TikTok algorithm might be catered perfectly for me, but either way, that app gives me so much hope. I see so many young people who are radically inclusive, and who want equality for all people. With everything I’ve said in this essay, the most important part for me is finding my truth, and living in it fully. I have learned that no one, and no thing, especially not Hollywood, can give you the answers in this life. There is abundant love and acceptance within us all, as long as we take the time to listen and feel it. Writing this took radical self-care. I sat down for three different meditations, nurturing my inner child. I moved all of my furniture and performed a full-blown, solo, sweaty dance party to Lorde. I belted Vance Joy (so embarrassing, I know…no offense, Vance) off-key until, until my nodules felt like they were bleeding. My generation is afforded with the privilege of understanding (and accepting) triggers, trauma, and healing. And I honor that process; for me, and for the generation of women that come after me.