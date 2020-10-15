Schitt’s Creek Costumes For Halloween? Love That Journey For You

It's time to get a little bit Alexis. Or Moira. Or Johnny, or David, or Patrick. If you want to go with a Schitt's Creek Halloween costume this year, there are plenty of looks from the show to choose from. There's everything from Johnny Rose's (Eugene Levy) slick suits to Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) in full The Crows Have Eyes 3 attire (which is to say a dirty lab coat covered in black feathers).
The four main characters of Schitt's Creek have such distinct styles that dressing like one of them means there won't be any confusion about your costume. It also helps that the extremely popular show just won nine Emmys and its final season was just added to Netflix. People really know what Schitt's Creek is right now.
Click through to find out how to get Moira's high-fashion goth, David's cozy monochrome, Alexis' aughts boho, and Johnny's classic suiting. Plus, there's a Patrick costume for anyone who wants to go as Mr. and Mr. Rose Apothecary. It's time to put on a lot of layers and accessories, bébé!
Halloween is a time for frights, costumes, and fun, but this year is a little different. You can still do all of those things, but please make sure to practice proper social distancing measures, avoid large gatherings, and remember every costume is best paired with a mask. Refinery29 is your one-stop Halloween shop when it comes to ways to celebrate safely. Enjoy!