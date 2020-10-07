We Need To Talk About That Chilling Books Of Blood Ending

Throughout the film, she talks about how being dead would be easier than living the way she does. She has isolated herself from the world around her, wearing headphones to keep the sounds out. It's why Jenna decides to go back to that bed and breakfast where the owners are turning humans into vegetables. The couple have found a way to keep people from dying alone by keeping them not exactly alive, but zombie-like in their walls and under the floorboard. They believe they are freeing their victims from pain and sorrow, which is what Jenna wants. Her decision to let the couple preserve her means she is able to finally rest, but she is also stuck in purgatory.