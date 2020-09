Love Fraud Builds The Case Against An Accused Marriage Scammer — & The Finale Is Downright Chilling

“There’s a lot going on behind the alligator tears,” Ewing told Refinery29. Even after following him for a year, they still could not fully understand what makes Smith tick. One of the biggest revelations for Grady and Ewing was that someone could get away with defrauding countless women for more than 20 years, but that got them no closer to understanding why someone would want to. “He would walk away essentially with nothing. That was really a surprise to me,” said Grady. “Why is he doing this when it takes so much work and effort to pull off?” Ewing seconded this saying that from everything they found, he never managed to scam anyone out of a large sum of money in a single con.