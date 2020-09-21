Love Fraud Builds The Case Against An Accused Marriage Scammer — & The Finale Is Downright Chilling

In the final cut of Love Fraud, the interview lasts about 13 minutes. In reality, Smith spoke for much longer. “He went on for hours,” revealed Ewing. In fact, there were quite a few parts that didn’t make it into the interview that the two co-directors still think about. Ewing continued: “He is obsessed with this book The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People which he’s read a bunch of times and he had it there and was even reading us excerpts. And the irony of him in prison stripes telling us what he learned from this self-help book was so beyond the pale. So beyond the pale that we didn’t even know how to use it.”