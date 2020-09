Sabrina wasn’t alone in her shock and grief for long. “His current wife contacted my Mom through LinkedIn and that’s how we met. We met that same week, I met her and Sandy. After I met with them, that’s when I knew I was screwed. I did not know what to do,” said Sabrina. She also came upon a blog, created by one of Smith’s ex-wives , in the hopes that no one else would fall victim to his lies and it was full of stories from different women who fell prey to Smith’s scam. While investigating Smith for Love Fraud, Grady and Ewing found 11 marriage certificates. He would often date women outside of those marriages and there were even times where marriages would overlap, but because they weren’t in the same state, his actions went unnoticed. Smith had a routine. He would meet a woman, charm her, make her believe that she was the only one for him, then try to get as close and involved as possible before disappearing, oftentimes with as much money as he could.