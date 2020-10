Helmed by British writer-director Remi Weekes, and snatched up by Netflix after it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival , the film tells the story of a married couple from war-torn South Sudan (Gangs of London’s Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku ) who struggle to adjust to life in a small English town. They soon realize, however, that the home they've been placed in contains an evil force that threatens their newfound feeling of safety.