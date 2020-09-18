New Music To Know: A Little Something For Everyone

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
There's been a lot to look forward to in music this week. K-pop king Wonho and his six pack returned after a brief hiatus, and Justin Bieber went "Holy" (read: covered in dirt and oil) for his Jesus era. On top of that, we've got a handpicked selection of even more new music for you to vibe out to this weekend, a special mix of sounds than span many different genres.
This week's roundup has a little something for everybody — the soulful, the pop girls, the hardcore rap enthusiasts, and everyone in between. I got you, friends. Jam on.
Ava Max, "Naked"
Ava Mac flexes her her vocals (and killer fashion sense) for new single "Naked" off of her debut album Heaven & Hell. I knew the pop singer had pipes, but damn! Music to my ears.
Olivia O'Brien, "NOW"
In "Now," Olivia O'Brien puts a new spin on Akon's 2008 hit, sampling the track to create her own breakup anthem that anyone who's ever dealt with fuckboys can absolutely relate to.
Tems, "Damages"
Smooth artist Tems returns with "Damages," sharing an all-too-familiar cautionary tale of a love story gone wrong while creating the vibes™. Nigeria, we move!
Sampa the Great ft. Junglepussy, “Time's Up (Remix)”
I've said it once, and I'll say it again — there's never been a better time for women in rap (and their fans) than right now because the girls just keep coming with the heat! Case in point, Sampa the Great and Junglepussy spitting flames on this pro-Black woman banger. If you love rap, you'll love this.
Lyric Jones ft. Vic Mensa, "Show You How"
Speaking of women in rap, may I direct your attention to Lyric Jones? The talented emcee is back with another hit, teaming up with Vic Mensa for this super sultry track. Don't you feel grown and sexy just listening to it?
Trixie Mattel, "Video Games"
Technically, this is Lana del Ray's song, but you really wouldn't know it, the way Trixie Mattel just ate her up on this folksy cover. Campy yet homey, this dreamy take on "Video Games" feels like maybe this is the way that song was always meant to sound.
Jamila Woods, "SULA (Hardcover)"
True fans of Toni Morrison will recognize the bold spirit of her iconic character Sula in Jamila Woods' eponymous new single. Like Sula, Woods is fully in touch with her sexuality, allowing us to watch her explore her most vulnerable side.
"Lay on my pillow, you think I'm so weak," croons the singer. "Soft as my skin is, my power's discreet."
Zilched, "Velcro Dog"
It's grunge, it's pop — it's Zilched! Clearly inspired by the sounds of Nirvana, "Velcro Dog" offers listeners the perfect opportunity for shredding imaginary guitars in their rooms.