The new Netflix movie The Devil All the Time spans 20 years in the lives of several people living in small towns in southern Ohio and West Virginia. There are two families — the Russells and the Lafertys — a serial killing married couple, and an evil pastor. All of their stories are interconnected, with some characters played by different actors at different points in their life. So, if you need help keeping track of everything you watched in The Devil All the Time , let us lend a helping hand.