The series follows Julie (Madison Reyes) as she rediscovers her love for music after her mom's passing. She's helped on her journey by three teen ghosts from the '90s rock band Sunset Curve. They died in 1995 after eating bad street hot dogs (this plot is bonkers from start to finish), and they come back 25 years later to star in Julie's "hologram" band. Soon they're trending on YouTube (the boys don't know what that means), thanks to their rockin' music skills. And we can all rock out to the songs too, because Netflix dropped an official soundtrack. Here are all the songs from the show that you need to know.