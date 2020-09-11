The title probably should have tipped me off, but I didn't expect that Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms was actually about a teenage girl starting a band with three ghosts. I also didn't expect that the Julie and the Phantoms soundtrack would make me cry, but it most definitely did.
Most of the original songs in the series are uplifting and upbeat, but there are a couple of heartbreaking ballads on there, too. And all of them will be stuck in your head after watching.
The series follows Julie (Madison Reyes) as she rediscovers her love for music after her mom's passing. She's helped on her journey by three teen ghosts from the '90s rock band Sunset Curve. They died in 1995 after eating bad street hot dogs (this plot is bonkers from start to finish), and they come back 25 years later to star in Julie's "hologram" band. Soon they're trending on YouTube (the boys don't know what that means), thanks to their rockin' music skills. And we can all rock out to the songs too, because Netflix dropped an official soundtrack. Here are all the songs from the show that you need to know.
There are spoilers ahead.