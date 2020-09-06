It's time to do things a little differently. On Sunday, charming Venus makes her way into proud Leo, changing how we express our emotions. We may gravitate towards making grander gestures than usual (in fact, we’ll have to be careful not to lead anyone one), or be tempted to switch up our personal style. On Wednesday, the Sun creates a trine with lucky Jupiter in retrograde, brightening our outlook. We should share that positive spirit by expressing our thankfulness for others. The same day, ambitious Mars stations retrograde in Aries, encouraging us to turn inwards. We may feel that it's difficult to express our emotions or start projects while the red planet moves in reverse, so take this time to focus on internal change. The Moon wanes into her 3rd quarter in inquisitive Gemini at 5:25 a.m. EST on Thursday, making us feel a little scattered. We’ll need patience to get through; a journal to help us organize our thoughts can help too. On Friday, the Sun opposes dreamy Neptune in retrograde. We may find ourselves making snap judgements about others, but that’s a mistake; things aren’t as straightforward as they seem during this transit. Finally, on Saturday, get ready to celebrate as abundant Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn. When the planet of luck moved in reverse, we were called to address any habits that were holding us back. Use this favorable new transit to move forward with a confident new spirit.
