In Netflix's Hilary Swank-led series Away, astronaut Emma Green (Swank) commands a three-year-long mission to Mars. So it's only fitting the show features the Elton John classic "Rocket Man" on its genre-diverse and slightly melancholy soundtrack.
Away goes much deeper than an expedition to the red planet, however: at the heart of the show is the very human emotion of grappling with being away from your family for months — or in this case, years — on end, as Emma leaves behind her husband, Matt (Josh Charles), and daughter, Alexis (Talitha Eliana Bateman).
The show's music reflects this longing for connection with loved ones, with songs such as Manchester Orchestra's "The Maze" as Emma prepares to leave and even the unlikely choice of Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas," as well as the emotional bond the Atlas team forms on their treacherous mission. The soundtrack spans multiple unexpected genres, from indie rock with Manchester Orchestra and Father John Misty to country with Mark Chesnutt and some old-school Billy Ray Cyrus, and, of course, classic piano with Claude Debussy.
Read on to find out just which songs are perfect for taking a giant leap for mankind in Netflix's Away.