As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
Distracting yourself from your pandemic-related existential dread with your dance playlist is fun, but sometimes, you just have to sit with your feelings and really feel them — and a good, slow playlist might just help facilitate that process.
This week, we're slowing it down with releases that are food for the soul (and the ears), including new drops from mood-makers like SZA, Michi, and Ava Lily. So light a candle, pour a glass, and just vibe.
SZA ft. Ty Dolla $ign, "Hit Different"
SZA makes a surprise comeback with "Hit Different," a single that sounds like the perfect spiritual successor to the bangers on her debut album CTRL. Sultry and sexy (but also sad because...SZA), the new song aptly describes the struggle of being alone after a breakup. Solana the Sad Girl is back.
Ayelle, "Fast Life"
It's easy to get caught up in the chaos of life, especially these days. Ayelle has a simple but effective solution to the anxiety that comes along with the hustle and bustle: self-care.
"I'll be at home writing songs, sipping on my tea," she sings. "Reading some book about life and philosophy. Taking my time with it all, tryna figure out how to slow down in a fast world".
Daniela Andrade, "Puddles"
For one minute and 36 seconds, let yourself get lost in the truly psychedelic journey that is "Puddles," a too-short single bout the glory days. And when it's over, put it on repeat so you can trip all over again.
Michi, "Escondida"
Michi finds ultimate solace in solitude, the vibes of her new song "Escondida" transporting her away from the hustle and bustle of the real world and teleporting her to a dreamworld of her own making.
Good Girl, "Face"
Baby-making R&B music ain't dead — Good Girl won' ever let that happen. The Philly-bred quartet sizzles on this new track about being bad (but so good), each lyric oozing with sex appeal.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
UNO Stereo ft. Amindi, "Text"
"Text" stacks jazzy saxophones on top of a classic R&B instrumental to create a wistful ode to the object of her heart's desire.
Yuna, "Invisible"
Yuna's swoon-worthy collab with Usher ("Crush") teased the butterflies of a new romance, but "Invisible" takes that narrative in a totally different direction — what happens when the love story is actually one-sided? With longing lyrics and her signature dreamy voice, the soulful songstress paints a personal picture of unrequited love.
VanJess, "Come Over"
Sister duo VanJess hits their sweet spot with "Come Over," brilliantly fusing elements of old school R&B with funk for a smooth track that you won't ever want to end.
Ava Lily, "Closure"
Stuck in the memories of a past relationship, Ava Lily puts whisper-soft vocals to work to plead for one more night with her ex.
"I need to hear your voice so I can fall asleep," breathes the alt-R&B singer. "Talk to me."