The Mind-Bending End of I’m Thinking of Ending Things Explained

While exploring the halls of Jake's high school, the young woman finds the elderly janitor (Guy Boyd) who we've been seeing at random points throughout the movie. It's not completely clear how the pair seem to know each other but they share a connection in a way it's deeper than anything we've seen her experience with anyone else. Before she heads off to find her boyfriend, the Janitor hands her a pair of slippers that are the exact same pair Jake tried to force her to wear at his parents' farmhouse. It seems to be a hint that the Janitor might in fact be older Jake; we've already seen his parents age years in moments so nothing is truly out of the realm of possibility here. That's followed by an extended ballet sequence performed by dancers dressed as the woman and Jake in which they kill the Janitor only for him to appear and clean up his own body. Kaufman seems to confirm the Janitor is Jake when he walks naked through the halls talking to an animated pig (really) that makes references to Jake's life and sometime career as a physicist.