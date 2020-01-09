How To Be Happier In 2020

This tip can feel overly simplistic or like magical thinking — but it really works. Focus your attention on what's going well in your life rather than what's going poorly, suggests Pileggi Pawelski. (So: The nice weather vs. the fact that you just missed your train, or your upcoming happy hour with your friends vs. the crappy day at work you're having.) It'll elevate your mood in the moment, and help train your brain to keep noticing the nice things.