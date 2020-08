Netflix is doing a lot of heavy lifting to finally give us a reflection of the world we live in with its recent slate of YA movies. Just this past year we’ve gotten To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, All the Bright Places, The Half of It, Work It, and heck, even The Old Guard gave us characters we rarely see . The latest to join the ranks is All Together Now , based on the book Sorta Like A Rockstar. It follows the story of Amber (Auli’i Cravalho) who is just barely getting by and trying to keep her struggles a secret from everyone. But even though the hardships, she’s keeping a smile on her face. While the movie certainly tells a heartwarming story (that may or may not make you cry), where it really shines is its casting.