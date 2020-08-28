Bill & Ted Is About Finding Your Voice. Keanu Reeves’ On-Screen Daughter Brigette Lundy-Paine Took That Quite Literally.

Bill & Ted Face The Music picks up nearly three decades after the events of 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the second installment in the franchise, which followed the two friends to the depths of hell and back. After a mega-hit propelled their band, Wyld Stallions, to fame and fortune, they’ve since fallen on harder times. This is mostly due to their unerring pursuit of a song that will unite the world, part of a prophecy made in the very first film. As it turns out though, they no longer have the luxury of time. When a visitor from the future arrives to warn them that the world is about to end, Bill & Ted have exactly 78 minutes to compose the melody that could save humanity.

