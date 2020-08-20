Billie Eilish Performed A New Song At The DNC, But Her Speech Was Just As Moving

Just because 18-year-old Billie Eilish was the youngest performer at the Democratic National Convention this year didn't mean she had nothing to say. In fact, the first-time voter delivered a powerful plea for Americans to "vote like our lives and the world depend on it."
Sporting her signature green and black hair, the Grammy-winning singer urged voters to cast their ballots against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.
"Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," said Eilish. "We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake, someone who is building a team that shares our values," Eilish said. "It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden."
Advertisement
She then sat down at the piano to perform her latest song, titled "my future." Her brother and collaborator Finneas played the bass nearby. The piano ballad describes having love and hope for what's to come —"I'm in love with my future/ Can't wait to meet her," Eilish sings.
Eilish Eilish was one of many musical acts invited to this year's convention, including John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, The Chicks, Leon Bridges, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, and more. The singer has made activism a part of her career, even before she could vote herself. In 2018, the then-16-year-old teamed up with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to set up voter registration drives at local high schools, and has voter registration booths set up at her concerts. She also pledged to make her tours as eco-friendly as possible.
"Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out," Eilish said. "...The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves."