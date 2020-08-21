The Most Iconic, Cheertastic Quotes From Bring It On

It's been 20 years since we were first introduced to the Rancho Carne High School cheerleading squad. Since then, Bring It On has gone from low-budget teen comedy to cult classic, and is filled with both feel-good moments and disses as fiery as the Toros' blood-red cheer uniforms.
For those who slept through the early 2000s, Kristen Dunst plays Torrance, the newly-elected team captain of the championship-winning Toros. Torrance soon learns however, that their former captain stole their choreographed routines over the years from the Clovers, a rival squad from East Compton (and led by Gabrielle Union's Isis).
Ahead, re-live the most quotable one-liners of the cheer-tastic film. Buh-bye.