A Bunch Of Beautiful A-List Actors Are Stuck On A Murderous Boat In Death On The Nile Trailer

Earlier this summer, Branagh offered a teaser of what we can expect from the film. “Going off of Agatha Christie’s personal treatment of it, [the] deepening of what Poirot goes through in relation to the story and then the power and sexiness of lust and love as it runs through the story is very strong,” he said on the Fourth Wall podcast, as per The Playlist . “It’s a very dark, very sexy, unsettling kind of film.”