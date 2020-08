Whether or not you knew immediately that Atticus’ (Jonathan Majors) vision of monsters at the start of the series would become real by episode’s end or not, one thing is certain from the second you set foot in Lovecraft Country: This soundtrack does not mess around. In episode 1 alone, the new HBO series has already sampled great blues singers like Etta James and Big Maybelle, alongside the audio directly from James Baldwin’s famed debate on race with William F. Buckley. By the time that first episode wraps, we’re treated to a cover of Nina Simone’s version of the traditional spiritual song, “Sinnerman.” And that’s all before you can even whisper “episode 2.”