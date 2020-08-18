Where The Cast Of Bring It On Is Now

"I'm sexy, I'm cute, I'm popular to boot..." If you're a child of the 1990s and you don't recognize the cheerleader's refrain from the beginning of Bring It On, keep this tab up, find Bring It On streaming on Netflix, and watch it. Right now. (The sequels are... not necessary. At all.) The cheerleader teen comedy was an instant hit when it premiered in August 2000, making over $90 million worldwide by the end of its run. To those who thought that cheerleaders were just there to jump around and look pretty during basketball and football games, well, you've been proved wrong.
With a young fresh, cast; numerous butterfly clips; and dance routines that every preteen made it their business to learn, the movie is still hard not to love. We all knew people like these characters... only, hopefully they weren't also super popular cheerleaders who stole their killer dance moves from an inner city dance squad. (Mine were not, exactly, but you get the picture.)
You may not remember, but this cast deck was stacked even before you count stars like Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Gabrielle Union. So in honor of this classic's 20th (yes, as in the big 2-0!) anniversary, let's take a look at the cast of Bring It On, where they've been, and where they are now.