Lisa Vanderpump Is Being Sued By Former SUR Employees… Again

The fate of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules may be in the balance, but that hasn't stopped the restaurant drama. Yesterday, E! News reported that Lisa Vanderpump and her husband and business partner Ken Todd have been accused of breaking multiple California labor laws in a new class-action lawsuit filed by a former SUR employee. SUR is, of course, the restaurant at the center of VPR.
The lawsuit, according to E! News, was filed by Olivia Beverly Hanson on July 31 on behalf of herself and other former SUR employees. It claims Vanderpump and Todd failed to pay workers minimum wages and overtime wages and also failed to provide employees with meals and breaks. The lawsuit also states that the restauranteurs failed to provide accurate wage statements or pay stubs at the end of their employment.
In the lawsuit, Hanson requested a jury trial. She is seeking damages for all wages earned and owed. Refinery29 reached out to Lisa Vanderpump's reps for comment on the lawsuit and will update this story if we hear back.
This isn't the only restaurant-related news the Bravo star is at the center of at the moment. Last month, Vanderpump confirmed that her Beverly Hills restaurant Villa Blanca has permanently closed. She told the Daily Mail that she and her husband would be focusing on reopening their other restaurants, including SUR, Pump, and TomTom.
News of this new lawsuit brought by Hanson comes about six months after other former employees of SUR, TomTom, and Pump filed a class-action lawsuit against Vanderpump and Todd. This ongoing lawsuit also claims the couple violated California labor laws, according to E! News.