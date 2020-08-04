These Nursing Pillows Will Save You From Breastfeeding Back Pain

It's World Breastfeeding Week. Breastfeeding isn't for everyone. For some parents, it's not possible. For others, it's not a choice they make for their family. But even for people who want to breastfeed their babes, it's not always easy. Latching issues, nipple pain, low flow — there can be frustrating roadblocks along the way.
Enter: The nursing pillow. It can't solve all your breastfeeding problems, but can be a saving grace when it comes to positioning your infant, and helping you out with back pain. The cushions are also helpful for bottle feeding, and can help relieve some of the tension in your arms and neck as your little one drinks.
Finding the right nursing pillow for you can be tough. There are a ton of types on the market, and picking the right one will mostly depend on your preference: Do you want a firm or plushy pillow? Do you want one that straps around (you'll likely need two hands to put it on), or one that sits on your lap (moms who've had C-sections often prefer this option). Are the dimensions right for your body? Here are some of our favorite, reviewer-backed nursing pillows to make your next feeding session a little bit easier.