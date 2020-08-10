Smooth Your Brain

The deep folds on the surface of our cerebellum aid us in processing the tsunami of information we expose ourselves to every second. These days, it seems like our brain wrinkles even have wrinkles. It’s been a lot; it is a lot. We know. But to be a better warrior, you’ve got to have some reserves, so consider this page a three-minute reprieve. Shake out your sheets. Clear the table. Smooth out those wrinkles. Turn the sound up, let your eyes go soft, and give yourself a break.