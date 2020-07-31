Dated July 24, 2020, the post read: "In light of recent feedback and attention we’ve received about our product naming, we have some things we’d like to say to clarify our approach. [...] We want to be clear: we disagree that any of these labels are racist. We do not make decisions based on petitions." The statement goes on to explain Bedell's petition and concludes that it will not, in fact, be taking any steps towards removing these modifiers. Instead, the grocer said it makes decisions based on purchasing patterns and feedback from Crew Members and customers. The post ended by solidifying the reasoning behind the decision to keep these labels, "Recently we have heard from many customers reaffirming that these name variations are largely viewed in exactly the way they were intended ­— as an attempt to have fun with our product marketing."