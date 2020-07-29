Stella Immanuel became a viral sensation after a Plandemic-esque video, funded by the right-wing political organization the Tea Party Patriots and captured by Breitbart News Network, garnered millions of views on Facebook. The Houston-based doctor praised the use of hydroxychloroquine and declared that masks were not needed to quell COVID-19 — two claims that have previously been debunked by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Both Facebook and Twitter actually deleted the video from their platforms, citing rules against COVID-19 disinformation. Donald J. Trump Jr.'s Twitter account was even suspended for sharing it.
But, back to Immanuel. She's a licensed pediatrician in Texas, according to the Texas Medical Board, and operates a medical clinic next to her church, Firepower Ministries. And her confounding medical philosophies don't stop at her stance on face masks. The one that caught my eye? Demon sperm.
I'm not the only one who's intrigued. The idea of demon sperm has taken Twitter by storm. It comes from Immanuel's claim that medical issues such as endometriosis, cysts, infertility, and erectile dysfunction are caused when someone has sex with "spirit husbands" and "spirit wives".
"Many women suffer from astral sex regularly," Immanuel's website, firepowerministry.org, reads. "Astral sex is the ability to project one’s spirit man into the victim’s body and have intercourse with it. This practice is very common amongst Satanists. They leave their physical bodies in a dormant state while they project their spirits into the body of whoever they want to have sex with."
She also offers up this prayer for anyone suffering from issues ranging from "marital distress" to "serious gynecological problems": "I destroy the power of any demonic seed in my life from the womb, in the name of Jesus."
Of course, those on Twitter have a lot to say about demon sperm. Twitter user @JWButta writes, "You know, when I was in Junior High I was in a band named Demon Sperm but we changed the name because even at 13 years old we knew it was stupid."
Another user @RKleher says, "Demon sperm aside, this "doctor's" claim that sex with demons and witches causes endometriosis is offensive. A hearty FUCK YOU to her for diminishing the VERY REAL PAIN of a ton of women."
When asked about Immanuel and her bogus claims during a press conference, Donald Trump simply stated: "She was on air, along with many other doctors, and they were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. I thought she was very impressive."
Could Donald Trump be infected with demon sperm himself? Only time will tell.