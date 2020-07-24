As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
The best kind of music speaks to the range of feelings that we can experience at any point, giving us the language when our emotions are hard to explain. Sometimes, those feelings are deep and unfathomable, best described by the chaotic melodies of songs like B.Miles's "Worst Enemy." Other times, they're easily expressed through a fun beat like that of "Gucci," a Bree Runway track about looking and feeling good.
No matter where your current mood falls on the spectrum of human emotions today, there's a song for that. And this week's latest music drops might be exactly what you're looking for.
Kylie Minogue, "Say Something"
The Princess of Pop teases her return to the music scene after a two-year hiatus with a glitter-pop track that is equal-parts dance party and existential meditation. "Cause love is love, it never ends," sings Minogue over the chorus. "Can we all be as one again?"
Deep shit.
Bree Runway featuring Maliibu Miitch, "Gucci"
I may have abandoned all of my fancy clothes in favor of athleisure — the perks of working from home — but after listening to this song, you truly cannot convince me that I'm not the most glamorous person walking this planet. That's the Bree Runway effect.
Olivia Lunny, "Hold Me"
You might think that feeling lonely goes away when you're in a relationship, but the story that unfolds in Olivia Lunny's "Hold Me" reminds us that loneliness can happen even if you think you've found the one.
Alexa, turn down the lights — I want to cry in the dark.
B. Miles, "Worst Enemy"
If you're having a hard time putting your anxiety into words, B. Miles's new song "Worst Enemy" might be the best way to describe that pit in your stomach. The single is carefully constructed calamity, its energy building from a dangerously quiet orchestra to a sonically jarring shredding of an electric guitar. Anxiety embodied.
Ambré featuring Beam, "Slip"
In case you didn't know, Ambré is gifted with the pen, having written hits for the likes of H.E.R., ChloexHalle, and Kehlani. But in her new track "Slip," the NOLA singer-songwriter steps back into the spotlight, reminding the world that her artful lyricism comes with a distinctive voice and effortless cool of its own.
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
Flo Milli, "Weak"
Okay, I'm just going to say it: Flo Milli is a genius, and her debut album Ho, Why Is You Here? pretty much proves it. In this new single, the Alabama rapper cuts through the softness of R&B group SWV's "Weak" with her signature flow, transforming the classic love song into a venomous diss track to all the wack guys she's ever dated.
Here's your timely reminder to bench the f-boy in your life — make Flo Milli proud.
Somi, "What You Waiting For"
"Canadian-Dutch-Korean singer Somi’s first release via Interscope is a twinkling dance floor anthem, but vibrates with a restlessness and urgency that speaks to the kind of stifling summer we’re currently living through. In Somi’s own cheeky, colorful way, the singer inspires us to break through the noise and barriers that keep us in and run away without looking back."
-Natalie Morin
Gaidaa, "Ride My Way"
Feelings can be overwhelming, but Gaidaa's new "Ride My Way" suggests that maybe being overwhelmed by your emotions isn't such a bad thing after all. Let the R&B neo-soul's signature rasp ease you into a state of acceptance. You know what they say — que será, será.