In 2018, Netflix's The Kissing Booth became the silly, fun rom-com hit of the summer. Based on the book of the same name by Beth Reekles, it followed Elle (Joey King) falling in love with her best friend's older brother, and all the drama that came with that. Now that the sequel is hitting Netflix two years later, it's time to walk down The Kissing Booth cast hall of fame to refresh your memory all the power players, old and new.
There are some new additions this time around to further the chaos of another Kissing Booth tale. Elle gets a new love interest even as she's trying to make long distance work with Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Noah may have his own love interest at Harvard, too.
This time around, the movie is over two hours long, which gave the writers time to flesh out some of the bit players from the first film. A couple of them even get relatively meaty storylines and extra screen time.
And considering how things end in The Kissing Booth 2, you may want to get really reacquainted with these faces — because they just might be showing up in a potential Kissing Booth 3.