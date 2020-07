Hayden Panettiere Shares Abuse Hotline After Her Ex Is Arrested & Charged With Assault

Hickerson was reported to have been abusive multiple times during the couple's relationship. The first reported incident came in October 2018, when was arrested for assaulting his own father (Panettiere was present), and later in May 2019 when he was arrested for domestic abuse . He was released on bail, and the actress was granted a protective order saying that Hickerson could not contact or come within 100 yards of her. Later that month, he pleaded not guilty to one count of felony domestic violence against Panettiere, and the case was dismissed in the fall due to the lack of witnesses. They got back together sometime after the incident, and on Valentine's Day this year, Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming for domestic battery and interference with a cop. He was later released on a $5,000 bond, and a trial was on track for September.