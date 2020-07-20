Of course, diversity within schools isn’t just about the student body, it’s also about the teachers and other school staff. I reached out to the Chappaqua Central School District for details on their plan to diversify their staff and address implicit racism within their schools. Dr. Tony Sinanis the Assistant Superintendent for HR & Leadership Development said: “Of the approximately 30 new educators we hired for the 2019-2020 school year, 1 self-identified as a POC and of the approximately 20 new educators we have hired thus far for the 2020-2021 school year, 6 have self-identified as POC.” Sinanis also shared that the district is working to change their hiring process and eliminate biases within it: “The district has made intentional changes in the wording of our job postings, and the dissemination of these job postings (leveraging SM, some college/university connections, etc.), to attract a more diverse pool of candidates and we are starting to see the positive impact of that based on our pool of candidates; we definitely have more work to do, especially as it relates to our recruitment of BIPOC educators.”